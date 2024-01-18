On the menu of new musical releases of the week, some tricolor nuggets!

The weeks follow each other and are not the same in the musical release department. This Friday, January 19, is marked by several notable new releases, such as the new (again!) album by Jul, tireless and prolific rapper from Marseille, two duets as unexpected as they are appreciated: Arthur H and -M- on a song called Los Magnificos, as well as as Voyou and Vanessa Paradis with Le bal.

We continue this playlist of almost exclusively French releases with a trio, DJs David Guetta and Kungs with British singer Izzy Bizu, who publish the title All Night Long, determined to make you dance, but also the third record by the Belgian rapper phenomenon Shay: As long as it rains. Finally, how can we miss Saviors, the new record from Californians Green Day or the Libertines' single, Shivers?

Turn up the sound, plug in your speaker, here are the new features of the week that you shouldn't miss:

We could almost feel like we're writing it every week: Marseille rapper Jul is releasing his new album this Friday! Called Decade, this is the thirtieth (!!!) album by the artist, who is celebrating ten years of his career. We'll let you do the math.

The two French singers Arthur H and Matthieu Chedid unite for a song, entitled Los Magnificos - which is in fact a cover of Arthur H's song El Magnifico - almost two decades after their last duet, Est-ce that you love, released in 2006. "Another story of friendship and solidarity, but more violent and mystical", explains Arthur H. The two artists will sing this title on the stages of the Seine Musicale on February 1, the date of Arthur H concert for his album LA VIE.

“I hope you will all dance to it as much as we enjoyed collaborating together, from Paris to London!”, writes French DJ Kungs about this trio with his elder David Guetta and British singer Izzy Bizu, on a song entitled All Night Long and which, as its name suggests, is not made to listen to without moving.

Californian rockers Green Day unveil their fourteenth studio album, Saviors, this Friday, January 19. For this new record, we take the same ingredients and start again: American capitalism had better watch out. Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt will be in concert at the AccorArena in Paris on June 18.

In the section of French collaborations, let's now find Voyou, who invited Vanessa Paradis to dance a waltz to the song Le Bal, released accompanied by its equally sweet clip. Our dedicated article is here.

She has become THE French-speaking rap phenomenon: at 31, the young artist Shay, nominated for the next Victoires de la Musique in the Audiovisual Creation category, unveils her third project, an album called Pourvu qu'il pleuve.

We end (in style) with Shivers, the new single from the group worn by Pete Doherty, The Libertines, a new taste of their next album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, announced on March 8. The song's lyrics refer to the death of England's Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022: "The day they boxed Lizzy... The last king of every dying empire, let him die / Sit back, enjoy the ride / The last dream of every dying soldier / I'll see you there, flowers in your hair."