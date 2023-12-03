Michel Sardou ill: concerts cancelled, when will he go back on stage?

Tested positive for Covid, Michel Sardou is forced to cancel his next concerts Tuesday December 5 and Wednesday December 6.

Michel Sardou forced to cancel his concerts. The singer tested positive for Covid, announces his label Universal in a message on Facebook. On Saturday, he failed his fans in Brest, canceling at the last moment his concert on December 2 in the capital of Finistère for health reasons. This time, the performer from Lacs du Connemara has to cancel two other concerts, planned at the Zénith d'Auvergne in Clermont-Ferrand on Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 December.

"Michel Sardou having tested positive for Covid, the Brest concert, scheduled for Saturday December 2, had to be canceled a few hours before the scheduled time. Unfortunately the artist will not be able to honor the shows on Tuesday December 5 and Wednesday December 6 planned in Clermont-Ferrand, for the same reason", indicates its label in a press release published this Monday.

It is added, in the same message, that the next concert that Michel Sardou should perform is scheduled for December 8, in Geneva. For fans of the three canceled concerts, “information will be communicated in the coming days” concerning a possible postponement of the dates.

Last October, just a few days after the start of his tour marking his big return to the stage, Michel Sardou had already been forced to take a rest and cancel concerts for health reasons, in Le Mans and Angers. The 74-year-old artist kicked off his tour, which must be the last - he had already announced his retirement before returning to the stage - at the Zénith in Rouen on October 3.