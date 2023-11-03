Marie-Maud: the Star Academy candidate hides a dual identity

Among the new candidates for Star Academy 2023, Marie-Maud displays an atypical profile. Profiles from elsewhere since she describes herself as "schizophrenic...

In the sparkling little world of the Star Academy, each candidate is carefully selected to bring their share of mysteries and revelations. But Marie-Maud, the 24-year-old newcomer, has already sowed a wave of curiosity long before setting foot on the steps of the castle for the opening of the new season, launched this Saturday, November 4.

Interviewed on France Bleu before the big show, the young singer revealed multiple facets. Originally from Seine-et-Marne and trained at the Dalida Institut in Aix-en-Provence, she already has a very rich musical career, marked in particular by a single "Si j'ai mal". But the singularity of Marie-Maud lies in her choice of pseudonym. Because there is Marie-Maud for Star Ac and Marys, under which she promoted her music on YouTube. A dual identity which pushed the artist to describe herself as “schizophrenic”.

Because Marie-Maud's dual identity is also blatant on social networks, as Télé 2 Weeks reminds us. LinkedIn presents her as a graduate of the Dalida Institut, while on Facebook, she describes herself as a former student of Kaplan International College in London, thus raising questions about her real academic background. Instagram reveals yet another side of the singer, who juggles between her two names, perhaps as part of a personal brand or media strategy.

Before taking to the Star Academy stage, Marie-Maud confided to France Bleu that her previous professional experiences in tourism and sales had never really fulfilled her. It is therefore with the hope of finally finding her way that she approaches this new stage which she describes as a “turning point in her life”.

As the competition begins, the intrigue around the candidate increases. Will Marie-Maud, with her talents and secrets, manage to capture the attention of the public and the judges? What is certain is that his already complex story and his personality will not fail to fuel conversations and perhaps shape an unforgettable character for this 2023 edition.