Madonna back on stage after being hospitalized and forced to postpone her tour

After health problems a few months ago, Madonna returns to the stage in London this Saturday, October 14.

“Only two days left…” After a scare last June, Madonna returns to the stage this Saturday, October 14, in London. Four months ago, the popstar had to give up the first concerts of her world tour, The Celebration Tour, which was to begin on July 15. It is therefore at the O2 Arena that Madonna will meet her audience, during a concert - obviously - sold out. Four dates are planned in the British capital, until October 17.

At the end of June, we learned in the American press that the Queen of Pop was suffering from "a serious bacterial infection which led to a stay of several days in intensive care", reported her manager Guy Oseary, who added that Madonna had, therefore, was forced to "suspend all commitments."

With 84 concert dates, The Celebration Tour, which celebrates Madonna's forty-year career, is scheduled to take her to Mexico City on January 30, 2024. The pop star is also expected in Paris, at the Accor Arena, on November 12, 13 and 19, 2023.