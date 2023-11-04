Louis: be careful, this Star Academy candidate could make the production see all the colors

In every Star Academy promotion, there needs to be one. Louis could well be the nice and funny candidate for this 2023 season.

Behind the scenes at Star Academy, the excitement is palpable as the thirteen students of the class of 2023 are preparing to take their first steps in the musical adventure that could change their lives. Among them, Louis, a candidate who is already shaping up to be a tornado within the castle.

Originally from the Grand Est, this 24-year-old from Vosges, who has just graduated in artistic design, is about to enter working life. But it is towards music that his heart leans, a passion that he cultivated by teaching Nancy the guitar. Louis is more than just an aspiring artist; he is a “gimmick” determined to represent his region with dignity.

Described as the "future clown of the castle", Louis defines himself as a "tornado", fashioned for all "antics". This character trait promises to forge a unique place in the hearts of viewers and within the castle. France Bleu, who revealed his identity before the big launch, highlighted the atypical journey of this young man who is both passionate about basketball and drawing.

A free spirit and eternal dreamer, Louis has already revealed one aspect of his state of mind: “I’m an 8-year-old kid who doesn’t want to grow up and wants to accomplish his dreams.” His reference to Georges-Alain and Grégory Lemarchal (but not Jean-Pascal Lacoste?) testifies to a deep attachment to the legacy of the Star Academy, having been faithful from the start in the company of his family.

As Louis prepares to pass through the castle gates, the question remains: which side will prevail during this experience? Will we witness the emergence of the fierce competitor or the unfolding of his prankster temperament? One thing is certain, his entry into the competition is impatiently awaited, and he risks shaking up the production with his stage presence as unpredictable as it is exciting.