Lomepal accused of rape: what we know about the two complaints

A second complaint for rape was filed against rapper Lomepal, already accused of similar acts.

A second rape complaint against rapper Lomepal. This one, already targeted by a preliminary investigation for the same facts after a first complaint filed in 2020, is accused by another woman, report AFP and Franceinfo. This second complainant filed a complaint in 2023 against the artist, for facts which date back to 2018 and occurred in France. For the moment, the interpreter of Trop beau is not being prosecuted in this second case. “Our client will not speak for the moment, because he wishes to let justice work peacefully. He was heard at length, he was able to respond precisely and provide decisive material elements,” the singer’s lawyers informed Franceinfo. , Jacqueline Laffont and Julie Benedetti.

And added: "The criminal classification of the alleged facts is also widely subject to debate. His police custody was lifted well before the end of the legal period and without prosecution. The continuation of the investigation will make it possible to establish his innocence." As part of the investigation opened after the first complaint against him, Lomepal was placed in police custody last week, Tuesday and Wednesday and was confronted by his two accusers, report the same sources.

Last summer, the press revealed that Lomepal was the target of an investigation for rape, for events that occurred in New York and which date back to 2017. A complaint had been filed to this effect by an “acquaintance” of the artist. A few weeks earlier, it was on social networks that it was implied that affairs of this type were going to break out around the 32-year-old artist.