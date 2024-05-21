Lomepal accused of rape: faced with three complaints, the rapper denies

According to information from Médiapart, a third woman filed a complaint against Lomepal for rape.

The Lomepal affair is getting worse. Already the target of two rape complaints, the 32-year-old rapper is accused by a third woman of similar acts, Médiapart revealed on Tuesday May 21 in an article relaying the comments of two of these complainants. The same day, a third alleged victim filed a complaint "in a Parisian police station", according to information from the investigative media.

According to her statements, this woman, now 33 years old, accuses Lomepal of having abused her in 2017, "at the singer's mother" whom she had met a few weeks earlier "at a party with mutual friends. " The complainant, "who had already had sexual relations with the artist", according to Médiapart, says she fell asleep in the latter's bed: "I then woke up with a start, he was behind me and trying to sodomize me ." She says she pushed him away “several times”, to no avail.

According to her testimony, she said: “What is it that you don’t understand when someone tells you no?” To which the singer reportedly replied: “We know very well what it means when you say no.” Confronted with these statements, Lomepal denied any violence to Médiapart and assured that the report was consensual: "I would never have even imagined doing that to someone who was asleep."

Two other women, before this latest alleged victim, filed a complaint against Lomepal for similar acts. The testimony of one of them had been published - without her consent, recalls Médiapart - by Le Parisien, before she also spoke in the columns of the investigative newspaper. She recounts events which allegedly took place in New York in 2017 and for which she filed a complaint in 2020.

After the revelation of this first complaint, another woman also accused the interpreter of Too Beautiful of rape. According to her testimony, published by AFP - also without her consent, Médiapart believes - she was allegedly abused by Lomepal at her home in 2018. Then a student, she was 19 years old and had attended a concert by the artist .

Faced with the testimonies of the two complainants who asked to remain anonymous, collected by Médiapart, Lomepal denies this. “If some of these moments could have hurt or left a bitter memory, I sincerely regret it,” begins Antoine Valentinelli – his real name. And to affirm: “I know very well that I did not commit rape.”

"I, for several years while I was single, increased the number of purely sexual relationships with women I did not know and who did not know me, relationships sometimes without any real exchange, without any particular tenderness, and without ", explains the artist to Médiapart. Women can freely choose this type of relationship, they do not necessarily induce domination.

“I’m not that character, and I never have been,” he sums up. The investigation, opened in 2020, is still ongoing. Lomepal was taken into custody on February 27 and 28 and confronted with the first two complainants.