Lola Antolinos: the Star Academy candidate has already made a shocking appearance on TV

Lola Antolinos-Richard will shine in the Star Academy spotlight this Saturday, November 4. But this is not his first appearance on television...

Lola Antolinos, an unknown until now, was catapulted into the spotlight on the set of “Quotidien”. At 21, this native of Bourgoin-Jallieu is preparing to experience an adventure that could transform her passion into a career. This November 4, she will join the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys for the 2023 promotion of the Star Academy, revealed to the general public in a spectacular way.

Her arrival on the TMC set was only a prelude to the revelation made by Yann Barthès, who told her live that she was the first candidate selected for the show. The young woman, who thought she was participating in a final audition, saw her destiny take a memorable turn. Lola, probably moved, did not hide her amazement or her emotion, letting the presenter paint a flattering portrait of her vocal talents and her version of “I love him to death” performed on the set.

But behind this television surprise, who really is Lola Antolinos? A “kid of the ball” whose talent and art seem to be family heirlooms. The young woman, a former cheerleader according to Le Dauphine, grew up in a creative environment, surrounded by a musician father, a dancer mother and a photographer brother. So it's no wonder that she took to the stage, not just as a singer, but also as a "professional dancer." A profession that she embraced long before embarking on the Star Academy adventure.

The public was already able to get a taste of her talent when she participated in the M Study Festival in Montpellier. Her festival Facebook page reveals a promising artist, claiming to sing "before she even speaks" and promising to take the audience into a "pop universe that mixes softness and power". His determination is also reflected in his career, having followed numerous artistic training courses from Paris to Barcelona.

In all humility, she expresses her reason for participating in the casting: “to live [her] dream”. A sincerity that will not fail to charm viewers and perhaps propel her to the forefront of the French musical scene. As the support from former academicians underlines, Lola Antolinos may be on the verge of becoming the public's new darling. With the encouragement of her peers and her undeniable talent, she is ready to make "a misfortune at the castle". The adventure begins on November 4, and France can't wait to discover what Lola will offer on the Star Academy stage.