Line Renaud, her long fight for the end of life

This Wednesday, France 2 is broadcasting the TV film “The Next Journey”, with Line Renaud, which tells the story of a couple who chose euthanasia.

Line Renaud has never hidden her support for active assistance in dying. This Wednesday, October 11, she is starring in the TV movie The Next Journey, by Thierry Binisti, which tells the story of a couple of octogenarians – formed by Jean Sorel and Line Renaud – who decided to end their days together in resorting to euthanasia. The former magazine leader wishes to choose her end of life and has been demanding it for many years. This is what pushed him to agree to make this film.

"I absolutely wanted to do it because it's about the end of life. When people suffer too much, we have to cut it short. Our characters have loved each other for a lifetime and want to leave together. They die hand in hand" , confided Line Renaud to Le Parisien for the release of this film, which is an adaptation of the play Les amants du Lutetia, written by Laurant Baffie. A story taken from the true story of a couple who killed themselves in the palace of the same name, in Paris, in 2013.

A way for Line Renaud to put this divisive subject back on the table. She who has never hidden her opinion in favor of choosing the end of life. In an interview given to Paris Match magazine on April 20, 2023, she had already reaffirmed her desire to be able to decide on her death, even if it meant “circumventing the law”, in her own words. "It all has to be joyful. I want to leave a soothing image. My friends want me to leave without suffering", confided the actress, who had already signed a column last August on the end of life, calling for legalizing active assistance in dying.

Line Renaud adds that she wishes to die at home, in her house in Rueil-Malmaison: "In my bed with my dog ​​Pirate next to me... if he is still alive! I will caress him, I will ask him to come closer to me and he will come closer. I will be surrounded by all my loved ones, with whom I will talk." And if legislation concerning the end of life is not introduced, the actress explains: "I will leave here! If suffering comes, I will circumvent the law! It is decided: without law, I will die as a resistance fighter."

Line Renaud, however, does not intend to "bow out anytime soon", but is not afraid of dying, even if her joy of living is "intact" and "immense". She concludes: "Death is the companion of life, this should be taught in school (...) I love life and it returns it to me."