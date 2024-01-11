Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Flavien Berger... The musical releases of the week

On the program of new musical releases of the week, international heavyweights... But not only that!

In this very cold week in France, what could be better than the playlist of the week's musical releases to accompany the weekend? On the program of new releases of the week, heavyweights of the global music industry: Lil Nas The two artists are establishing themselves a little more in 2024 as the faces of global pop and announcing their return with a new album.

Among the new musical releases of the week, another world famous name, Kid Cudi, who unveils his album entitled INSANO. As for French releases, we will note the new single by Olivia Ruz, Le sel, or that of Flavien Berger, diver.

The most sulphurous of American artists has once again attracted accusations of blasphemy across the Atlantic with his new single, J CHRIST, announcing his next record, three years after the global success of Montero, who revealed him. After dancing on Satan's knees in the video for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), it is this time on the cross that the 24-year-old artist appears in the video for his new single. We can imagine the reactions of the most conservative...

“Nowhere in this photo is there any mockery of Jesus,” he responded on X (old Twitter). The image of Jesus is used throughout the story in the art all over the world. I'm not making fun of anything. You need to stop trying to control a religion that existed before any of us were born."

The other comeback of the week is that of the singer Ariana Grande, who publishes the single yes, and?, the first extract from her future album, her seventh, of which we have, for the moment, very little information. This new single is above all for the artist a response to her detractors and commentators: "Don't comment on my body (...) What I do is none of your business", she says, among others, in yes, and ?.

Two years after Entergalactic, American rapper Kid Cudi releases his new record, called Insano and composed of 21 unreleased tracks. On the program for this album, featurings with big names like Pharell Williams, Travis Scott but also Young Thug, Asap Rocky, Lil Wayne and, posthumously, the rapper XXXTentacion who died in 2018.

After a surprising first single, The reply, the French singer Olivia Ruiz continues the promotion of her next album with another title, Le sel, a nod to her son. The artist's new album is expected in stores on March 1, 2024 and will be an opportunity for her to go on tour again, including an Olympia on November 20.

Parisian Flavien Berger unveils his new single, called diving. “A song about one of my favorite activities, diving in a river in the summer,” explains the artist in an Instagram post. This title announces the artist's next disc, contrabande 02. le disc de l'été, announced on February 9.