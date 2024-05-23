Lenny Kravitz, Santa, Theodort... The musical releases of the week

On the program of musical releases for the week, there is something for everyone.

A new week in May ends and with it comes the musical releases of the week! Several notable and very different new releases this Friday, May 24, including Lenny Kravitz's new album, Blue Electric Light, Santa's album, entitled Recommence-moi, but also Etincelle, the Waxx cover album. We will also note Imad, the very first project of the rising phenomenon Theodort, or the nugget of Zaho de Sagazan: his cover of Modern Love by David Bowie.

Plug in your speakers, turn up the sound, make yourself comfortable: here is the playlist of new music of the week.

After announcing it with three singles - including the excellent Human - Lenny Kravitz released Blue Electric Light, his twelfth studio album, with... twelve tracks. Written and recorded in his studio in the Bahamas, this album, in which the artist recorded most of the instruments himself, mixes deep-soul and rock'n'roll.

After the success of her hit Popcorn Salé released in 2022, singer Santa, from the equally popular group Hyphen Hyphen, is releasing her very first solo album this Friday, May 24, entitled Start Me Again. Made up of eleven tracks, this disc is carried by the singles Qui a le Droit, Recommence-moi, eponymous title and... Salted Popcorn as an opener.

For the album Etincelle, the musician Waxx called on his friends, artists like Adé, Ben Mazué, -M-, Ibeyi, Pomme, Camélia Jordana, Mat Bastard, Juliette Armanet or the duo KO KO MO and... Pénélope Bagieu, comic book artist Pénélope Bagieu and wife of the artist - who also designed the cover of the record. Proposal ? Cover the song that made them want to make music, and record it in the location of their choice. The result: a disc of 17 covers, from Jardin d'hiver by Henri Salvador to Black or White by Michael Jackson, including J'ai dix ans by Alain Souchon and Sk8er Boi by Avril Lavigne.

At 23, he is the new phenomenon of the French rap scene: Théodore Levisse, better known under the pseudonym Théodort - with a T - who is releasing his very first record this Friday, entitled Imad and comprising fifteen tracks, including the singles Toko Dombi and Wayeh, who respectively have ten and four million plays on Spotify.

After having delighted the opening ceremony of the Cannes festival on May 14 - we never tire of this video, nor of the smile of Greta Gerwig, president of the jury, in front of this performance - Zaho de Sagazan publishes his version of Modern Love, borrowed from David Bowie who released it in 1983 and lent it to the film Frances Ha in which Greta Gerwig plays and dances.