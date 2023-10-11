Lenny Kravitz gets naked in new music video and announces his next album

American singer Lenny Kravitz releases “TK421” this Thursday, October 12, the first single from his future album expected in 2024.

Lenny Kravitz, the free spirit... in his simplest form. The American singer unveils, this Thursday, October 12, the song TK421, accompanied by its clip directed by Tanu Muino. A euphoric single which announces the release, on March 15, 2024, of his next album. This, the artist's twelfth, will be called Bleu Electric Light, was recorded in his studio in the Bahamas and has twelve tracks.

A multi-instrumentalist, he himself wrote and instrumented the songs on the album, with his long-time friend, guitarist Craig Ross. Bleu Electric Light will be "timeless. Explosive. Romantic. Inspiring", according to the press release. Proof of this is TK421, his first single, his wild guitar and saxophone solos.

“You'll see Kravitz like you've never seen him before,” promises the press release accompanying the release of the first track from the album to be revealed, which sets the tone for Bleu Electric Light. If Lenny Kravitz is indeed a fan of small outfits on stage or on red carpets, it is dressed in a simple bath towel (or without), that he appears, jumping, in the clip for TK421, posted online this THURSDAY. At 59 years old, the American rocker had not published anything since 2018 with his last studio album, Raise Vibration.