Lana Del Rey, Taylor, The Creator... The Coachella 2024 programming

The American festival Coachella confirms its return next April and unveils its program.

At one of the largest festivals in the world, one of the most promising programming: Coachella announces the names that make up the poster for its 2024 edition, which will take place in April, over two weekends: the 12th, 13th and April 14, then April 19, 20 and 21. Four artists are announced as headliners: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Blur and Doja Cat.

We also note the presence of K-pop phenomenon ATEEZ, Jon Batiste, Jungle, J Balvin and Lil Yachty. France will also be represented at the Coachella festival, with the group L'Impératrice, DJ Snake for the second year in a row, the duo Justice and Gesaffelstein. The Coachella ticket office opens for pre-sale this Friday, January 19.

Although the reputation of the Coachella Festival is well established and entry tickets are sold every year in just a few minutes, their prices remain quite high... To attend the Californian festival, the price of a pass is student at 499 dollars (around 460 euros) and 1,269 dollars (around 1,167 euros) for a VIP pass. The classic ticket includes access to the festival and the parking lot, but not the campsite, and even less the plane ticket.

The festival takes place each year in the Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs. To take part in the festivities, several options are available to you: you can opt for a Paris - Los Angeles flight then rent a car to Palm Springs (count between 250 and 400 euros for a week's rental) or land directly at Palm Springs Airport, which is less than 35 kilometers from the festival location. In any case, count on between 330 euros in basic fare with WOW Air and more than 600 euros for your plane tickets.