Lana del Rey at Rock en Seine 2024: how to get a ticket?

The Parisian Rock en Seine festival will be held from August 22 to 25, 2024 and announces the first artists in its lineup... Including Lana del Rey.

The twenty years of Rock en Seine will open with a dream poster: just a few days after announcing the first names of its 2024 program, the festival organizers announce that Lana del Rey will open this anniversary edition with an exceptional concert, on the 21st august. Her only visit to France throughout the summer of 2024. She will be surrounded in the evening programming by other artists, whose names will soon be revealed.

An exceptional evening, exceptional ticketing system, with the implementation of a pre-sale system. Fans have until Sunday, December 10, 11:59 p.m., to register via the form accessible on the Rock en Seine website, here. They will then receive a link on Monday December 11 to access preview ticket sales, before its general opening.

Last Wednesday, November 29, the Parisian Rock en Seine festival revealed the first names that make up the poster for its 2024 edition. The event, which will close, like every year, the music festival season, will take place next summer from the 21 to August 25, still at the Domaine de Saint-Cloud, west of Paris. If the organizers of Rock en Seine are committed to a diversity of musical styles represented at each edition, some big names in rock will grace the festival stages in 2024, including PJ Harvey, The Kills, The Offspring, The Hives and Måneskin.

Also note among the names of the Rock en Seine program revealed this Wednesday, November 29: the DJ and electro producer that everyone is chasing, Fred Again, the London duo Jungle, but also the precursors of trip-hop Massive Attack , Soulwax or LCD Soundsystem. Blonde Redhead, Zaho de Sagazan, Olivia Dean and Róisín Murphy (ex-Moloko), complete this first round of names.

The Rock en Seine 2024 ticket office opens on December 1, at noon, on the Parisian festival site. In terms of prices, count on 75 euros for one-day tickets (early rate), 135 euros for a two-day pass, 185 for three days and 219 for the four-day pass.