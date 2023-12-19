Justice, SZA, Ninho... Les premiers noms de We Love Green 2024

The Parisian festival We Love Green announces its return in 2024 with the first names in its lineup.

We Love Green will meet you from May 31 to June 2, 2024. As every year, the Parisian festival will be held at the Bois de Vincennes, on the outskirts of the capital. In a press release issued this Wednesday, December 20, the organizers of the event reveal the first names of the program for this 2024 edition, which aims to be "avant-garde" with, among others, the cult French electro duo Justice, the singer of R

The We Love Green 2024 lineup also includes many names from the international music scene, such as the South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, the Haitian electro artist Kaytranada or the Australians of King Gizzard

Other names will be added to this first list in the coming weeks. Tickets for the festival are available on the We Love Green website. Price-wise, count on 59 euros for a one-day pass.