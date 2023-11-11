Julien: the first big favorite of the Star Academy has already won a victory over stuttering

He is already one of the favorites, if not the main favorite, for Star Academy 2023. Julien moved the coaches thanks to his talent, but also his struggles with the challenges of life.

Last Saturday, Star Academy marked its return for an 11th season, unveiling 13 candidates including Julien, a young man who has already captured the public's attention. The handsome 24-year-old brunette, originally from Pau, seduced viewers with his cover of Johnny Hallyday's "I promise you." But beyond his charm, it is his fight against stuttering which was highlighted by the program which mixes competition and reality TV, a disorder which he overcame thanks to music, against the predictions of doctors .

Julien shares his victory over this speech disorder with admirable determination: “I worked a lot, I was able to breathe better, and today, as you can see, there is no more stuttering!” , he indicated. Her journey to recovery was supported by key figures in her life, including her singing teacher, her mother and her sister. He is also motivated by love, dedicating his performance to his girlfriend, a relationship previously unknown to the public before his own onstage confession.

Her performance not only moved the audience but also the judges, with Adeline Toniutti, the show's singing teacher, expressing her admiration: "You prove to us this evening that when you have a problem in life, a handicap, a illness, you always have to fight because you get through it and so I promise you a bright future I think!”

Beyond his talent, Julien touched the heart of the show with a personal and poignant tribute. During the first evaluations, he performed "Broken Vow" by Josh Groban, in memory of his deceased father. This song, which helped Julien express his pain and begin his healing process, moved the teachers deeply, testifying to Julien's intense emotional connection with his music.

Julien's journey so far is a testament to his resilience and courage. Her story is a vibrant example of art's ability to transcend personal trials, and her presence at Star Academy promises not only a competition of talent but also inspiration to those facing their own battles. With his talent and his touching personal story, Julien is already emerging as a favorite for the final victory.