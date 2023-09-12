Joséphine Prize 2023: which artists nominated? Palmares

JOSEPHINE PRIZE. For its second edition, the Joséphine Prize unveils its list of ten albums of the year, including that of Zaho de Sagazan and Voyou.

A “remarkable” list which concretely expresses the diversity of the musical scenes in France: such is the ambition of the Joséphine Prize, which unveils the ten albums nominated for its second edition. A list established by a jury made up of artists and creators, embodying a wide panorama of musical genres. Among them, Arthur Teboul de Feu! Chatterton, the authors, composers and performers Ibeyi, the singer Léonie Pernet, the pianist Sofiane Pamart or the artists Friday sur Mer, Vernis Rouge, Superpoze or Pauline Croze. All, chaired by the author, composer and performer Eddy de Pretto.

This panel of ten albums was made up of 250 records entered by a selection committee (made up of journalists or music programmers), which selected 40, then submitted to the Prix Joséphine artist jury. So, who will succeed November Ultra, Joséphine Prize 2022 for her album Bedroom Walls? Response on September 27 at the Maison de la Radio et de la Musique. In the meantime, here are the ten albums selected for the prize for this second edition: