How good is the new version of Mamma Mia! at the Paris Casino?

More than a decade after its last release, the musical Mamma Mia! made its return to the Casino de Paris in the fall.

Take out the lycra jumpsuits, sequinned boots and your best hip swings: Mamma Mia! is back. More than ten years after its last French version, the cult musical has returned to the Casino de Paris, where it will be performed until April 28, 2024. Faithful to the 2008 film, on stage, an - almost - entirely new troupe covers the hits of the group ABBA, in French. Joyful, glittery and overflowing with very communicative energy, this version 2.0 is irresistible: without even realizing it, you are nodding your head to the rhythm to Dancing Queen.

In the casting, we salute the brilliant trio formed by Gaëlle Gauthier (Donna, who played Sophie in the 2011 version!), Marion Posta (Tanya) and Christine Bonnard (Rosie), facing the equally brilliant "three dads" incarnated, this evening that evening, by Alexandre Jérôme, Hervé Lewandowski and Emmanuel Quatra, all evolving around Maélie Zaffran who is Sophie, future wife of Sky, played by Guillaume Pevée. So many characters who can count on a delightful troupe of around twenty singers and dancers, but also live musicians.

Enough to (re)discover the chaotic loves that shake the small Greek island of Donna, who is preparing to marry her daughter Sophie, she who, in secret, invited three men in the hope of recognizing one of them. them his father. In the room, we meet all types of spectators, of all ages. With one thing in common: whether between friends or family, the magic seems to happen and when the lights come back on, the spectators are on their feet. We laugh, we cry (!), we dance... And in the gloom of the period, we ask for more!

Mamma Mia!, at the Casino de Paris until April 28, 2024. Information and tickets on the show website.