How do you get an obsessive song out of your head? The Unstoppable Tips You Wish You Knew Earlier

It is often unbearable to have the same tune in your head for the whole day, or even longer. How to get rid of it? Here are the tips.

The feeling is most unpleasant, especially when it lasts for hours or even days. We've all had that moment when a song clings to our mind, repeating itself over and over in our brain like a stubborn refrain. From the latest song playing continuously on the radio to the old classic, it’s sometimes difficult to get rid of these intrusive melodies. Fortunately, there are effective ways to break this incessant cycle and find mental peace.

Here are some unstoppable tips to get rid of any obsessive song from your head, which can still require a little intellectual gymnastics. By applying these strategies, you will regain your mental peace, although it is completely normal to have a song in your head from time to time of course.

Having a song in your head is not uncommon; this phenomenon, which affects between 97 and 99% of the population, also has a name, that of "earworm", or "Earworms" in English. This term was first mentioned in 1978 by an American writer and journalist, Desmond Bagley, and has since been theorized by numerous scientists, musicologists and psychologists.