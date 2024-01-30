Here is the complete program for Printemps de Bourges 2024

Printemps de Bourges will open the festival season at the end of next April.

Le Printemps de Bourges, edition 48: the Crédit Mutuel event welcomes you at the end of April, like every year, to open the festival season and celebrate spring. This Wednesday, January 31, the organizers are completing the program for the 48th edition of Printemps de Bourges, which will notably welcome Mika, Santa, Kyo, Zaho de Sagazan and Martin Solveig, a tribute to Françoise Hardy with Thomas Dutronc, Clara Luciani and Voyou - l Act II of the creation of the Hyper Weekend Festival -, Olivia Ruiz, Shaka Ponk, Matmatah, Hoshi, Eddy de Pretto, PLK, Luidji, Yamê, Bianca Costa, SDM, Josman, Niska, and even Matt Pokora.

To this list - not exhaustive - will be added the Inouïs du Printemps de Bourges, for lovers of musical discoveries, whose names will be revealed on March 5. The festival ticket office is already accessible, on the event website, here. Note that the two-day passes have been sold out and that some evenings are already sold out.

Like every year since its creation in 1977, the Printemps de Bourges is held in different places in the city, notably the W or the Jacques Cœur theater, the Auditorium or the Palais d'Auron, in addition to the various stages set up outdoors.