Here are the first names of the Solidays 2024 festival

The Solidays festival reveals the first names of the artists who will perform at the Paris Longchamp racecourse in June 2024.

Act for love. The Solidays festival unveils, this Thursday, November 30, the first names of the artists who will perform on the lawns of the Paris-Longchamps racecourse next June. The event, organized by Solidarité Sida, announces the arrival of some international headliners, notably the British star Sam Smith - his only date announced in France in 2024, two of the most popular DJs in the world, Martin Garrix and Diplo, but also some big French names: Louise Attaque, Pomme, Adèle Castillon (Vidéoclub) or the rappers PLK, SDM and Zola. For the occasion, two other rappers, Gazo and Tiakola, team up for a duet after each coming solo to Solidays.

Ticket offices for the Solidays festival will open on Thursday, December 7 at noon, with the sale of 25,000 three-day passes starting at 39 euros, the organizers announced in a press release. All other Passes will also be available on the event website.

Last summer, the Solidays 2023 festival, which celebrated its 25th anniversary, broke its absolute attendance record with nearly 260,000 festival-goers over the three days of the event.