He's one of the biggest record sellers in the world and is celebrating his 51st birthday - can you recognize him?

Born on October 17, 1972, this artist has sold more than 227.5 million records in the United States alone in his career.

He is one of those artists whose records we no longer count. This is the case for heavyweights of world music, such as the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Madonna, all entered into the Guinness Book of Records for this precise reason, or, more recently, Rihanna or Taylor Swift. But in the world of rap, the most listened to style of music in the world, an artist has largely distinguished himself by his album sales, or the number of trophies received in his career.

And this rapper has the most certifications of all time and continues to break records: more than 227.5 million records sold in the United States alone, the first artist to count 10 albums having exceeded 1.5 billion streams each on Spotify, the most certified artist in history with gold and platinum singles in history... The numbers are dizzying. And this artist turns 51 this Tuesday, October 17! Did you recognize him?

It is indeed the rapper Eminem! Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III on October 17, 1972 in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the man who has since been nicknamed the King of Rap continues to enjoy success. Adored by the public and critics alike, he is considered today the most powerful rapper of all time. In total, during his career, Eminem received 600 (!) awards around the world, for a total of 727 nominations.

Another impressive figure for the artist who is celebrating his 51st birthday: the number of people listening to him each month on Spotify, which climbs to nearly 63 million. And with 30 billion cumulative streams on the platform, he is also the sixth most listened to artist of all time. And the only one from the 1990s to be able to boast of this feat.