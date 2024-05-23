Good theater deal for spring: 2 tickets for the price of 1 with Ticketac!

THEATER PROMO. Until June 2, 2024, on the occasion of the sixth edition of Printemps des Spectacles, Ticketac is launching its exclusive operation - 50%: 2 seats for the price of 1! Celebrate spring with a trip to the theater for two.

What's better than a show to clear your mind? From May 22 to June 2, 2024 inclusive, only on the Ticketac online ticketing site, benefit from an exceptional 50% off promotion and go out as a couple to the theater without breaking the bank! Theatre, comedy, shows for children, select the cultural outing of your choice and book in complete security... 2 places for the price of one! Are you the type to hesitate between the latest popular theatrical novelty, the comedian of the moment or the classic play with undisputed success? To make it easier for you, we have prepared a selection of our essentials for you. Enough to share an unforgettable moment together this spring. Follow the leader !

For the sixth consecutive year, Printemps des Spectacles offers you the opportunity to book exceptional shows at the best price. To benefit from the offer on Ticketac.com, nothing could be simpler: a section of the site is dedicated to good deals and exceptional offers. All you have to do is go to the Printemps des Spectacles page, select the cultural outing that interests you and reserve your places. The promo is visible in the name of the category (for example "Spring of shows offer - CARRE OR"). Places at -50% must be taken in pairs!

With a nomination for the Molières in 2023, it is THE must-see comedy of the season. Signed and directed by Robin Goupil, No Limit at the Splendid is a delirious play that transports you, with bursts of laughter, into the middle of the Cold War.

The pitch? Two American bombers are mistakenly ordered to pulverize Moscow... There is little time left to avoid the worst. On stage, absurd humor and nonsense reign, it feels like Monthy Python or the Marx Brothers. A must see.

Awarded five Molières in 2017, Alexis Michalik's cult play can be enjoyed for two, at the Théâtre du Palais Royal in Paris! After the success of Le Porteur d'Histoire or Le Cercle des Illusionnistes, the multi-award-winning French author transports you to Paris, in 1897, to meet Edmond Rostand. In the midst of writing his masterpiece, Cyrano de Bergerac, he will experience an incredible adventure, full of surprises. Sumptuous settings, ultra-paced staging and twelve actors on stage... in short, Edmond is a must!

Triumph at the Comedy of the Eleventh! By the authors and actors of the shows They got married, lived happily and had a lot of trouble! and Welcome to the Caf!, don’t miss Men are stupid, women are badass! Julie and Julian Aymard create a crazy comedy, with no downtime.

A couple’s 10th anniversary is something you never forget… and yet! On the big day, Minou's mind is elsewhere. To avoid disappointing Pupuce, he pretends not to have forgotten and improvises a surprise evening full of twists and turns at the last moment. The sequel to the Comedy of the Eleventh!

New theatrical triumph for Sébastien Azzopardi and Sacha Danino! After Last Cut of Scissors, The White Lady and Around the World in 80 Days… their latest creation to date, The Embarrassment of Choice, is causing a sensation!

On display at the Théâtre de la Gaîté Montparnasse, this interactive gem (nominated for Molières in the “best comedy” category) invites you to actively participate in the unfolding of the story. On his 35th birthday, Max realizes that he has missed out on his life. Unable to make decisions to change things, he seeks advice from his friends: you, the public!

Just hilarious! Come discover Family Council, the comedy by Amanda Sthers and Morgan Spillemaecker, at the Comédie de Paris. Stuck between a son obsessed with money, a daughter exhausted by her life as a mother, and an artist and dreamer younger brother, a mother decided that it was time to have fun.... It's her turn now to enjoy life, even if it means displeasing your children! Don't miss this hilarious and biting play that will make you laugh out loud while touching your heart.

The stand-up elite settles into Chez Prince, one of the most prestigious clubs in the capital. Every evening, enjoy a unique show in the heart of the city, where you will discover sketches from renowned comedians and new stand-up talents. Soon you'll be able to say: "€100 for the Olympia? I saw it for the price of a Coke!"

With a master of ceremonies and four different comedians each evening, prepare yourself for a dynamic show with artists who have already shone on the biggest stages.

Don’t miss Christelle Chollet in her new show Reconditionée at the Théâtre de la Tour Eiffel!

Prepare for an unforgettable evening with hilarious sketches, ingeniously revisited hits, colorful characters, and boundless energy. Madness, derision and even more laughter await you, all live with its talented musicians! And yes, even the Peaky Blinders will make an appearance.

In less than 24 hours, Samy and Manon are getting married. To celebrate their last moments of celibacy, they rent two luxurious suites in a hotel, one for the girls, the other for the boys. Everything goes perfectly until the arrival of an attractive stranger at Samy's door, who suddenly forgets his future wife.

In Everything will be fine at the Happy Comédie Saint-Martin, Jean-Claude Muaka, Maidine Adjaout and Marco HF take you into this unmissable Paris comedy, created by Alil Vardar in collaboration with Vincent Azé. This show, a success since October 2022, is led by a powerful trio for a light and ultra-paced experience not to be missed!

This way the exit, the essential “escape comedy” at the Edgar Theater, is the third creation by Manuel Montero.

Three office colleagues, summoned for what they believe to be a sales meeting, discover that their boss plans to fire them. As a last favor, he offers them to participate in an Escape Game. The meeting room then transforms into a playground with tests and puzzles to solve.

The three colleagues have only one hour to escape and save their jobs. Between panic and revelations of adultery, tension rises. Will they make it out in time? Response on stage!

