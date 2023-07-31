Full Moon: What (supposed) effects will it have on your sign this Tuesday, August 1, 2023?

FULL MOON. The night of this Tuesday, August 1, 2023 is marked by the first full moon of the month. Dubbed the Full Sturgeon Moon, will it affect your zodiac sign according to these beliefs? Aquarius, Leo and the air signs should be the most impacted.

[Updated on August 1, 2023 at 09:22 am] Notice to amateurs, apprentice astronomers and Moon observation enthusiasts, this month of August 2023 will be exceptional. Rarely, there will be two Full Moons this month, the first falling on Tuesday August 1st. Nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, it falls under the aegis of the zodiac sign Aquarius on Tuesday.

For those who believe in astrology, this astral event could promote the well-being of certain astrological signs. However, it should be remembered that, from a scientific point of view, astrology is based on beliefs and speculations, which are not validated by human knowledge. Regarding its observation, know that this full moon will have the particularity of being a Super Moon, that is to say that it will seem immense since it is closest to the Earth.

This full moon of August 1 "can be tense for some, because of the inner struggle led towards a real relational change" according to astrologer Isabelle Elvira of Current Woman. But it will give some the courage to be themselves! Let's see its effects sign by sign:

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:31:40 p.m. precisely, the next full moon will occur. The schedule is established by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation (IMCCE).

The influence of the Moon on the Earth is real and scientifically proven: its role is well known and major in the tidal cycle, which itself has multiple implications for the life of our planet. The lunar cycle might also have a slight impact on our bodies and plants, but many popular legends give it much more importance than it actually has: insomnia, aggression, gardening, hair growth, outbreak of deliveries… We help you sort out the (very few) true from the false.

The year 2023 is a year with 13 full moons (two occurring this August). Here are the dates and times of the next full moons in 2023 in detail: