Full Moon of September 29: what (supposed) effects on astrological signs?

Called the “Full Harvest Moon,” the September 29 Full Moon will double as a Super Moon. This time, it is in Aries that it will illuminate the Earth. Let's decipher together the influence of the night star on astrological signs.

The first full moon of autumn is also known as the "harvest full moon" since it occurs just after the autumn equinox. A symbol of completion, it marks the end of the harvest period in the northern hemisphere, hence its name. This year, the full Harvest Moon will take place on September 29 at 11:57 a.m. (Paris time) and will be accompanied by a super Moon, the fourth and last of this year 2023. It will be a full Moon in Aries, a fire sign which will therefore infuse energy and energize all the signs of the Zodiac... at least for those sensitive to astrology! A vector of courage and action, this full Moon will bring different energies to everyone. Friends of astrology, let's take stock of the influence of this lunation and the surprises it reserves for the different signs.

Aries, particularly affected by this full Moon, will see the best in their personality come out. This is the time to “spend some time alone or dedicate yourself to a project that serves your goals” advises astrologer Chelsea Jackson of Elite Daily who adds “This full Moon is for you and your aspirations.” Now is the time to listen to yourself and focus on your aspirations. According to Kyle Thomas, from Marie-Claire magazine, the energy provided by this new Moon will be an opportunity to accept new professional projects without forgetting to preserve the necessary balance between private life and work.

During this full Moon where relationships are at the heart of the issues, certain signs will have the opportunity to assert their independence from their peers. Thus, Virgo and Pisces will obtain clarification on how to realize this autonomy in their personal and professional projects. Joyce Duval, astrologer from Femme Actuelle magazine advises to “take advantage of this natural adrenaline to give your orders, impose yourself and make yourself obeyed”.

This full Moon in Aries will also bring an excess of energy that is difficult to channel for the signs of Air, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. The latter must therefore avoid letting their impulsiveness speak and their dynamism be dispersed in multiple projects at the risk of getting lost. Scorpios will also have to be wary of the excesses of their often boiling temperament.