Full Moon of November 27: what effects on the different astrological signs?

The approach of the full Moon on November 27, 2023 heralds a period that could bring some upheaval according to astrologers. Find out which zodiac signs would be most sensitive to this lunation.

On November 27, 2023, at 10:16 a.m., the next Full Moon will take place, a busy period that could influence different signs of the zodiac, according to astrology beliefs. This full Moon will take place in Gemini, which places this sign at the heart of events. According to astrologers, the latter could feel the effects of the Moon intensely this month.

Generally speaking, this lunation, which is also called Cold Moon or Laughing Moon, could be a moment conducive to learning, giving rise to a particular interest in a theme that arouses your curiosity. According to astrologer Chelsea Jackson of Elite Daily, the energies of this full Moon will perhaps lead you to improve your knowledge on a subject that fascinates you and to exchange with your peers. She recommends being open-minded, perhaps a change of perspective will open up to you!

At the center of this lunation, Gemini could have the opportunity to shine, he will undoubtedly feel the desire to please and to highlight his communication qualities. It is also a period when he will have the opportunity to “see the end of a negotiation come to fruition,” reports astrologer Joyce Duval in the magazine Femme Actuelle. It could also be a phase during which this sign will be invited to develop its own identity, nourished by its personal opinions, according to Chelsea Jackson.

Other signs of the zodiac may feel the effects of this full Moon more intensely. This is the case for the other Air signs: Libra and Aquarius. This family of signs characterized by its freedom of spirit and carefreeness could well find itself destabilized by this period...

According to Joyce Duval, Libra will see their love life turned upside down by the lunation. Chelsea Jackson then invites this sign to explore its beliefs and open up to new perspectives. Now is the perfect time to delve into books, stimulate your mind and delve deeper into the topics that interest you! This lunar phase could allow Libra to embark on a "new spiritual enterprise."

For their part, Aquarius could feel the effects of this full Moon on their freedom and originality. This sign will develop its taste for lightness and fun. It's time to enjoy the present moment without worrying about the end goal, advises the Elite Daily astrologer who believes that it is "the ideal opportunity to explore a range of pleasures and different hobbies.