Full Moon October 28: Which Astrological Signs Will Be Most Affected?

The Full Moon in Taurus on October 28 promises to be followed by astrology enthusiasts. It could be a hectic time for some of us. Which signs are most affected by this Full Moon and what will its effects be?

This month's full moon will take place in a few days, on Saturday October 28, and will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse. Also called the Full Hunter's Moon because it occurs at the height of migration for many species of birds, it is a moment of great upheaval for some people if we are to believe astrology, a passion which let us remember, has no scientific proof.

During this period all signs will be invited to focus on their needs and to distinguish between toxic desires and those that bring real satisfaction. This full Moon in Taurus, which will be accompanied by a partial eclipse, should therefore be a time of introspection and change.

This full Hunter's Moon will take place in Taurus, which places this sign at the heart of all attention. This Earth sign will be particularly affected by the upheavals induced by this full Moon. This will be a time to “direct your attention to yourself rather than to the relationships that have captivated your attention for the past month,” explains astrologer Chelsea Jackson of Elite Daily. According to her, you shouldn't be afraid of being a little selfish during this period when the priority is to satisfy your desires and promote your personal development.

Second central sign of this full Moon, Scorpio could go through a period of changes in its relationships. Natacha Merani, astrologer for Marie-France magazine, encourages this sign to make efforts to communicate in love in order to stay in tune in their relationship. Likewise, Chelsea Jackson suggests that Scorpio consider the support offered by those close to them and not be afraid to dig deeper into relationships that require it.

According to Chelsea Jackson, other signs could see their habits slightly disrupted by this period full of surprises. Among these signs more sensitive than others to the energies provided by this full Moon, we find Leo who could see his professional career suddenly evolve through the recognition shown to him. This transformation could materialize through decision-making and modifications that will contribute to its success.

Finally, according to the Elite Daily astrologer, this full Hunter's Moon will be an opportunity for Aquarius to focus on the comfort of their home. He should therefore seek to put aside his social inclination to improve the well-being he feels in his home.