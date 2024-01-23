Full Moon in January 2024: what effects according to your astrological sign?

The full Moon in January, known as the "Wolf Moon", promises to bring energies that could disrupt the daily lives of many signs of the zodiac. Find out if yours is one of them!

At the end of January 2024, a particularly powerful full Moon awaits us. This is the first full moon of the year which is also known as the Wolf Moon. It will take place in the sign of Leo on January 25, 2024 at 6:54 p.m. (Paris time) and has many surprises in store for us. Find out if your astrological sign is one of the signs most influenced by this astral event.

Depending on the signs concerned, the effects of this Wolf Moon will be double or double. For some, it will be synonymous with great success, professional success or even a promotion. For others, however, this date will constitute the high point of a darker period, which could be "explosive, with drama, dissatisfaction, a loss of esteem and self-control" reports the astrologer Joyce Duval in the magazine Femme Actuelle.

The luckiest of this full Moon will be the Fire signs like Leo, Aries and Sagittarius. On January 25, they will take full advantage of the positive effects of the full Moon. These will be particularly felt in the professional and financial fields. However, Leos will have to carefully choose the facets of their personality that they want to highlight. American astrologer Chelsea Jackson of Elite Daily recommends "not getting too carried away by the validation that others give you." For Aries and Sagittarians, this full Moon will be an opportunity to share your points of view and your interests with those around you. For you, this lunation will be placed under the sign of communication and exchange!

If certain signs benefit from the positive energies of this full Moon, others will have to be vigilant so as not to be overwhelmed by the negative influences of our night star. This will be particularly the case for Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. According to Joyce Duval, these signs risk feeling either "off or bubbling", so it will be necessary to find a balance in the midst of these contradictory emotions. According to Chelsea Jackson, Pisces will also need to think about refocusing on themselves and putting their well-being back at the heart of their daily routine. During this period, they should not forget to reward themselves for the efforts made and for their personal successes.