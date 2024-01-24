Full Moon 2024: which astrological signs are impacted in January?

The astrological signs of Leo, Pisces, Cancer, Aries, Sagittarius and Scorpio were the most impacted by the full wolf moon which occurred this Thursday, January 25, 2024. We take stock of its effects.

Many French people regularly feel the effects of the full moon. The consequences are numerous and were once again felt on this day of the first full moon of the year 2024. Nicknamed full Wolf moon and placed under the astrological sign of Leo, this full moon of January 25 had beneficial effects for Fire signs, but harmful effects for Water signs. Find out if your astrological sign is one of the signs most influenced by this astral event.

Depending on the signs concerned, the effects of this Wolf Moon were either single or double. For some, it was synonymous with great success, professional achievements or even a promotion. For others, however, this date was the culmination of a darker period, which turned out to be "explosive, with drama, dissatisfaction, a loss of esteem and self-control" reports astrologer Joyce Duval in the magazine Femme Actuelle.

The luckiest of this full Moon are the Fire signs like Leo, Aries and Sagittarius. On January 25, they were able to take full advantage of the positive effects of the full Moon. These are particularly felt in the professional and financial fields. However, Leos must carefully choose the facets of their personality that they want to highlight. American astrologer Chelsea Jackson of Elite Daily recommends "not getting too carried away by the validation that others give you." For Aries and Sagittarians, this full Moon was an opportunity to share your points of view and your interests with those around you. For you, this lunation is placed under the sign of communication and exchange!

If certain signs benefit from the positive energies of this full Moon, others must be vigilant so as not to be overwhelmed by the negative influences of our night star. This is particularly true of the Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. According to Joyce Duval, these signs felt either "off or boiling over", so it will be necessary to find a balance in the midst of these contradictory emotions. According to Chelsea Jackson, Pisces also need to think about refocusing on themselves and putting their well-being back at the heart of their daily routine. During this period, they must not forget to reward themselves for the efforts made and for their personal successes.

The full Moon on January 25, 2024, occurred precisely at 6:54 p.m. (Paris time), the moment when the Earth-Moon-Sun alignment was perfect. The schedule is established by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation (IMCCE).

The full moon in January is called the "full wolf moon" because "wolves were most likely to be heard howling at this time. Wolves were traditionally believed to howl due to hunger during the winter, but we now know that wolves howl for different reasons. Wolf howls and other vocalizations are generally used to define territory, locate pack members, strengthen social bonds and coordinate hunting," explains the Farmer's Almanac.