Full moon 2024: what effects on your sign on February 24?

FULL MOON. The last full moon of winter will take place this Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Virgo. Certain astrological signs will see their daily lives turned upside down by the positive and negative energies it will infuse. Find out if yours is one of them!

The second full moon of 2024 will take place on February 24 at 1:30 p.m. (Paris time) in the constellation Virgo. Also known as the "full snow moon" because of the winter season during which it occurs, it has other names in different cultures such as "full ice moon" in the Celtic world or even "full moon of hunger" in certain Native American peoples due to the season which strongly limits the possibilities of gathering or hunting.

Heralding the arrival of spring, this full moon brings with it a wind of renewal and questioning. It will take place under the sign of Virgo, a reasoned, prudent sign with a keen sense of analysis which should help you see more clearly in your existence. According to astrologer Joyce Duval in Femme Actuelle magazine, this period offers everyone a moment of reflection which will allow you to take stock of different aspects of your life, whether professional or personal. The astrologer specifies that during this period, "we lift the veil and take the time to think, we shake ourselves and shake off preconceived ideas to take stock and know where we are."

The sign most affected by the effects of this full moon will undoubtedly be that of Virgo for whom this astrological event will bring a certain upheaval and will be a source of disruption in a well-functioning daily life. Astrologer Natacha Merani from Marie-France magazine adds that this period could "bring its share of stress" for the sign of Virgo who will nevertheless see it as an opportunity to end a cycle thanks to its analytical capacity. Be careful, however, of the fatigue resulting from this new moon which risks taking up a lot of space in your mind!

The other Earth signs, Taurus and Capricorn, could feel the effects of this full Snow Moon intensely. According to astrologer Chelsea Jackson of Elite Daily, Taurus will have every interest in making room for activities that do them good and pushing back as much as possible the self-criticism that prevents them from enjoying them. For his part, Capricorn will see this full moon as the ideal time to invest his energy in a subject that interests him and that requires concentration. Ask questions and educate yourself. This is your chance to get the clarification you’ve been missing!