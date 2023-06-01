Full Moon 2023: Which Zodiac Signs Are Impacted By Its Effects?

FULL MOON. The June 4 full moon in the sign of Sagittarius will be a lucky lunation. According to astrology experts, the astrological signs most favored by this phenomenon are Aries, Sagittarius and Leo.

[Updated June 1, 2023 9:34 PM] This Sunday, June 4, 2023, the full moon will be placed under the aegis of Sagittarius, a dynamic zodiac sign and an eternal optimist. If the astronomical phenomenon of the full moon is called the "full strawberry moon", it has nothing to do with the color of the star. The full moon owes its nickname to Native American tribes, which refer to the time of year when the fruit is grown.

According to astrologers, all the astrological signs of fire and earth would benefit from its positive aura. We tell you more below. If scientists do not validate the theory of the effects of the Moon on this or that astrological sign, it would indeed exert a magneto-gravitational influence on the living. What are these effects of the full moon on our body and our mood? In our file below, you will know everything.

Here's to a joyful full moon! The June 4 full moon in the fire sign of Sagittarius represents hope and a philosophy of life that fits perfectly with the phrase "seeing the glass half full," according to astrologers at Elle magazine. All Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) are going to have an enchanted break this weekend. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) will be invited to let go a little, relax without stress. Nothing to report on the side of the Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) apart from a weekend under the sign of recklessness. On the other hand, the Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces), less carried by the fabulous energy of this full moon, will oscillate between melancholy and hope.

Sunday June 4, 2023 at 5 hours 41 minutes and 44 seconds precisely will occur the full moon. The schedule is established by the Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation (IMCCE).

Why is the June Full Moon called the Full Strawberry Moon?

Called the "Full Strawberry Moon" by Native American tribes, the June Full Moon refers to the time of year when strawberries are harvested as the summer solstice approaches.

The influence of the Moon on the Earth is real and scientifically proven: its role is well known and major in the tidal cycle, which itself has multiple implications for the life of our planet. The lunar cycle might also have a slight impact on our bodies and plants, but many popular legends give it much more importance than it actually has: insomnia, aggression, gardening, hair growth, outbreak of deliveries… We help you sort out the (very few) true from the false.

The year 2023 is a year with 13 full moons (two occurring in August). Here are the dates and times of the next full moons in 2023 in detail: