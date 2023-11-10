Fewer artists at the NRJ Music Awards disrupted by the terrorist threat

NMA 2023. The 25th NRJ Music Awards ceremony took place on Friday November 10 in Cannes. Due to the “emergency attack” alert triggered in France on October 14, the ceremony was modified.

The 25th edition of the NRJ Music Awards, which is being held this Friday, November 10, is taking place under high security. Indeed, Le Parisien announced that after the strengthening of the Vigipirate plan, the awards ceremony would not be broadcast live. The third level of the system, "emergency attack", was triggered following the knife attack on a teacher in Arras, which left one dead and three injured on October 13. For security reasons, the NRJ Music Awards were recorded on Friday afternoon and will be broadcast from 9 p.m. On screen, viewers will not see any change, since the show was filmed live, from the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes.

In addition to the cancellation of the live broadcast, the traditional climb of the steps of the artists present at the NRJ Music Awards has also been canceled. On site, security conditions have been reinforced with a significant presence of law enforcement, increased access controls, fewer guests behind the scenes and fewer accreditations, reveals Le Parisien. The show, presented by Nikos Aliagas, promises many surprises and performances, even if, due to the security context, adjustments have been made. “A lot of people have decided not to travel,” Jacques Grimal, general coordinator of the event, told Le Parisien. “We have prepared a program that is as eclectic as possible despite a certain lack of interest from internationals,” he explained.

But the public can rest assured, many stars will still be present for this musical event which rewards the artists of the year 2023. While many international artists have been named (Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd), only a few will actually perform on stage. The winners of previous editions of Eurovision will be present: the Swedish singer Loreen and the Italian group Måneskin, but also the Brazilian singer Bianca Costa or the TikTok star Paul Russell. Finally, many French celebrities will put on the show. Vitaa, Louane, Mika, Kendji Girac, Vianney, Slimane, Kyo, Zazie and Isabelle Adjani are among the many artists who will perform at the NRJ Music Awards, Friday November 10.