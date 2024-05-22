Fallen in the shower, Charlie Colin, founder of the group Train, died at 58

The bassist, a founding member of the American rock band Train, died after slipping in the shower.

“He was handsome and he was the nicest guy”: the American rock group Train announces the death of its bassist and founding member, Charlie Colin. Aged 58, the musician died after a fall in his shower, reports the American site TMZ, citing his mother, while he was in a friends' house in Brussels, Belgium, where he had lived for several years . He was only found five days after his fall, adds the same source.

"When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was handsome and THE nicest guy," reads a message written by Patrick Monahan, singer of Train and published on the training’s Instagram account. And added: "Let's start a band, it's the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped people notice us (...) You're a legend, Charlie. "

The American rock group Train, formed in 1993 by Patrick Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Scott Underwood and Jimmy Stafford, had been propelled by several hits, such as Hey, Soul Sister, Drops of Jupiter or Drive By. The group won the Grammy Awards in 2002 for best rock song and best instrumental arrangement. Charlie Colin left the group the following year, in 2003, due to his drug addiction, reports the Variety website.

Since then, Charlie Colin had worked with several groups, particularly hard rock, such as Slipknot or Puddle of Mudd. In 2017, he formed another group, Side Deal, with Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray and Joel and Scott Owen, former members of the PawnShop Kings, a band he also created.