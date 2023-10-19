Everything you need to know about “Hackney Diamonds”, the new Rolling Stones album

After unveiling two first singles, the Stones are releasing “Hackney Diamonds” this Friday, their new studio album, the first since 2005.

This is probably one of the most anticipated albums of this end of the year: the Rolling Stones unveil Hackney Diamonds, their new disc and the first composed of original songs since 2005 and the first without their late drummer, Charlie Watts, this Friday October 20, 2023. Carried by Angry and Sweet Sounds Heaven, the two singles unveiled in recent weeks, this 24th album which lasts almost 50 minutes includes twelve new songs, including collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

What about its title, Hackney Diamonds? The Stones borrowed this formula from London slang, given to broken glass. And the least we can say is that the group of octogenarians has lost none of its former energy. As predicted by the excellent first taste called Angry, Hackney Diamonds has some gems, such as the single Sweet Sounds Heaven, on which the Stones have a backing vocalist and pianist of choice: Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, Bite my head off, with Paul McCartney on guitar or, closing the album, Rolling Stone Blues, a cover of Rollin' Stone, a hit from their debut by Muddy Waters. The circle is complete ?

At 80, 76 and 79 years old, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Woods and Keith Richards have lost none of their splendor and seduce with a lively record, which we expected more.