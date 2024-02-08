Entertain your other half with this half-pie, half-lollipop Valentine’s Day appetizer, super easy to cook

For a fun Valentine's Day meal, these mini lollipop-shaped tarts are very easy to make.

Valentine's Day is approaching and this year, it's decided, we're abandoning the traditional appetizers or festive desserts for a little more originality. What if we swapped the petit fours served as an aperitif for something more creative for a fun and light starter? What if we revisited apple pie for dessert? Originally from the United States, these little treats, which we like salty or sweet, are very fun to make. I promise, this recipe won't waste too much time in the kitchen:

They are called "Pie Pops", which literally means "Pie Pops" in French. Heart-shaped, they are available according to your tastes and desires. But before getting your hands dirty, a little material is required: get around twenty wooden skewers and a heart-shaped cookie cutter (a cardboard heart will suffice as plan B ). For the necessary ingredients, a roll of shortcrust pastry, an egg and savory or sweet filling according to taste:

Pie Pops can be enjoyed warm or cold. You can multiply the number of shortcrust pastry rolls and repeat the operation according to your appetite. Surely, these heart-shaped Pie Pops will let your imagination run wild and surprise your other half! What better way to say "I love you"?