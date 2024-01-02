Eight years after his death, David Bowie celebrated in Paris

The legendary singer would have celebrated his 77th birthday on January 8... the day of the inauguration of a street in his name, in Paris.

Dancing in the street, sang David Bowie with Mick Jagger in 1985. The legendary artist, who would have celebrated his 77th birthday on January 8, will be celebrated in Paris on this occasion. For his birthday, a street in his name will be inaugurated in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. If this decision was already taken in 2020 by the Council of Paris, the plaques will be unveiled on Monday January 8 at 4:15 p.m., at 61, avenue Pierre Mendès France. But this is not the only tribute that will be paid to the icon.

An "exceptional evening" will be held the same evening, in the village hall of the town hall of the 13th arrondissement of the capital, with a tribute concert by David Bowie's pianist, Clifford Slapper. The evening will be hosted by Jérôme Soligny, artist and writer, who has dedicated several works to “Rainbow Man”, the title of his latest book published last September.

Finally, an exhibition will honor David Bowie, almost eight years after his death - on January 10, 2016. Conceived and imagined by Geoff MacCormack, photographer, and George Underwood, painter, childhood friends of the artist, this -it will be held from January 4 to 14, 2024 at the Galerie Athéna, at the town hall in the 13th arrondissement.