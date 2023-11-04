Djebril Slatni: an androgyne with skin-deep sensitivity joins the Star Academy

Djebril Slatni is one of the candidates for Star Academy 2023 which begins this Saturday evening on TF1. Portrait of an artist on edge.

Djebril, aged 22, joins the Star Academy universe this Saturday evening, for the launch of the new 2023 season. The young man promises to be a key character in the adventure, with a journey that breaks stereotypes . Originally from Carros, in the Alpes-Maritimes, the artist, whose sensitivity is palpable, is preparing to offer a show where his voice and his body become one.

The trigger for Djebril Slatni, a shy and reserved child, seems to have been caused by a trip to Canada. In an interview with France Bleu, he confides that a stay in Vancouver was an eye-opener for him. “I didn't allow myself to sing in front of witnesses, I was very shy,” he explains to the Nice Matin newspaper. Canada was therefore the scene of his metamorphosis: there he learned to dance and thus freed himself from his chains to fully embrace his passion for music and dance.

This perfectionist, a bit "stubborn", with an androgynous look, is no longer a stranger to the stage. Before entering the competition, Djebril already showed his talent to the world via YouTube, with a music video titled "Le Temps", which has already captivated the attention of 23,000 viewers. This title reveals a strong voice and an assertive dance style, proof of his training at the Dalida Institute, an establishment created by Bruno Berberes.

“Music and dance are my only vectors of expression,” he confides, emphasizing that he developed his desire to make music his profession during the pandemic, after returning from his Canadian trip. Today, on Instagram, he shares his music and reveals himself a little more to the general public, gradually abandoning his former shyness.

Djebril Slatni expects nothing less from the Star Academy than a springboard to confirm this famous letting go that he is looking for. Pushed by his sisters, who were passionate about American music, he was influenced by artists such as Céline Dion and Destiny's Child. This candidate, who admits to fearing his great sensitivity and vulnerability, sees in this program a “crazy opportunity” to learn and express himself.

He comes to this adventure with a specific goal: to reveal his “True Colors” and help others accept themselves. With the Star Academy as a platform, Djebril hopes to not only perfect his art, but also offer an example and support to those who recognize themselves in him. “If I can help some people who can recognize themselves in me, in my music, in my person, I hope they will support me,” he shares hopefully.