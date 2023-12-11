Discover the Vieilles Charrues 2024 program

The Breton Vieilles Charrues festival unveils the artists of its 2024 program, day by day.

There will be 80 of them responding to the call of Vieilles Charrues: the Breton festival unveils its 2024 program, day by day. On the bill for this new edition, announced from July 11 to 14 on the Kerampuilh site, in Carhaix in Finistère, big names from the international scene like Sting, Simple Minds, Sam Smith, Gossip, Cypress Hill and PJ Harvey, but also French-speaking artists like Hervé, Hoshi, Olivia Ruiz, Grand Corps Malade, Eddy de Pretto, L'Impératrice, Zaoui (ex Thérapie Taxi), Santa (Hyphen Hyphen), Julien Granel, and the Quebec singer Charlotte Cardin .

The Vieilles Charrues 2024 program also highlights the rap scene, with PLK and Jok'Air, Soolking, Djadja

The Vieilles Charrues 2024 ticket office opens this Wednesday, December 13, at 7 p.m. In terms of prices - which are increasing - count on a minimum of 48 euros for the 1-day pass to 183 euros for a 4-day pass.