Discover the rest of the Hyper Weekend Festival 2024 programming

For its third edition, the Hyper Weekend Festival will see you on January 26, 27 and 28, 2024 at the Maison de la Radio et de la Musique.

For the 2024 edition of the Hyper Weekend Festival, an appointment has been made: the event organized by Radio France returns to the Maison de la Radio et de la Musique on January 26, 27 and 28, 2024. Three days and three nights of festivities, concerts and musical creations, which will be held in the various emblematic places of the Round House. Last year, for its second edition, the Hyper Weekend Festival attracted some 12,000 festival-goers and more than a million listeners for its radio broadcast.

So for its return in 2024, it was necessary to strike hard: after a first round of names, the organizers revealed the rest of the program with Thomas de Pourquery, Jan Verstraeten or L'Impératrice en cuisine, but also the complete poster of the creation Françoise Hardy by Sage, with Thomas Dutronc, Clara Luciani, Philippe Katerine, November Ultra and Voyou.

The poster also already included other tempting creations, that of Jeanne Added surrounded by the Radio France philharmonic orchestra, or of Barbara Pravi in ​​Dalida, Diva Tzigane. On the concert side, young pop artists like Santa, Lucky Love or Lisa Ducasse will thrill the public, or rap with Mario, Annie .Adaa or Baby Volcano, to which are added other artists like Miki, Czesare, Jimmy Magardeau, Poppy Fusée , Lafable or Poltergeist.

"The countdown is on for the third edition of the Hyper Weekend Festival! Three new days and three new nights to highlight the strength of artistic creation in our French scene (...) Musical diversity is expressed firstly on emergence, parity, diversity and inclusiveness", underlines Didier Varrod, Musical Director of Radio France, in the press release accompanying the announcement of the first names of the Hyper Weekend Festival 2024 .