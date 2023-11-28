Discover the first names of Rock en Seine 2023

The Parisian Rock en Seine festival will be held from August 22 to 25, 2024 and announces the first sixteen artists of its program.

The Parisian Rock en Seine festival unveils the first names that make up the poster for its 2023 edition. The event, which will close, like every year, the music festival season, will take place next summer from August 22 to 25, always at the Domaine de Saint-Cloud, west of Paris. If the organizers of Rock en Seine are committed to a diversity of musical styles represented at each edition, some big names in rock will grace the festival stages in 2023, including PJ Harvey, The Kills, The Offspring, The Hives and Måneskin.

Also note among the names of the Rock en Seine program revealed this Wednesday, November 29: the DJ and electro producer that everyone is chasing, Fred Again, the London duo Jungle, but also the precursors of trip-hop Massive Attack , Soulwax or LCD Soundsystem. Blonde Redhead, Zaho de Sagazan, Olivia Dean and Róisín Murphy (ex-Moloko), complete this first round of names.

The Rock en Seine ticket office opens on December 1, at noon, on the Paris festival site. In terms of prices, count on 75 euros for one-day tickets (early rate), 135 euros for a two-day pass, 185 for three days and 219 for the four-day pass.