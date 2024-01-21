Discover the first names in the V and B Fest' 2024 lineup

The Mayenne festival will return to the La Maroutière estate in Château-Gontier in August 2024.

VandB Fest', fourth edition! The Mayenne festival confirms its return next summer, on August 23, 24 and 25, 2024, still at the La Maroutière estate, in Château-Gontier. Nearly 200 days before the deadline, the organizers of the event are lifting the veil on the first names of the 2024 program of VandB Fest', which last year attracted 120,000 people to the festival and to the village, created by local retail brand VandB. And for this fourth edition, there will be something for everyone.

Are therefore expected on the stages of La Maroutière, among others, international artists like Macklemore, Major Lazer or The Hives, and French artists like Jain, Josman, Pascal Obispo, Phoenix, PLK, Slimane, Zaho de Sagazan, Caravan Palace, Julien Granel or the FFF (French Fonck Federation) and Irène Drésel. Other names will complete this first salvo of artists.

The VandB Fest' ticket office is accessible on the festival website, here. Price-wise, count on 139 euros for the three-day pass, 95 euros for a two-day pass, and 62 for a one-day pass.