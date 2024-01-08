Discover the artists nominated for the 2024 Victoires de la Musique

The 39th Victoires de la Musique ceremony will take place on February 9, at the Seine Musicale.

An edition that aims to be synonymous with change. The 39th Victoires de la Musique ceremony, which will be held on February 9 at the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, will have its share of new features. Starting with its presenters, a unique duo composed of Léa Salamé and Cyril Féraud, who will therefore replace Laury Thilleman, alone in charge of the evening last year. Another change in this 2024 edition: the composition of the Académie des Victoires, which until now brought together 800 voters - 600 professionals from the music industry and 200 voters from the public.

The assembly is now made up of 882 people, all professionals in the field, with a better representation of live entertainment, says Vincent Frèrebeau, new president of the Académie des Victoires and one of the officiants of the press conference held this Monday 8 January, to announce the artists nominated for this next edition. The 39th.

These artists are nominated in nine categories, one more than last year: the 2024 Victories will mark the return of the Stage Revelation category, sacrificed due to the Covid pandemic and the cessation of concerts. Also, the other change in this next edition of the Victoires de la Musique is that a jury, made up of music presenters, performing arts professionals and artists, will have the last word on the list of contenders for the trophies.

Here is the list of artists competing for the Victoires de la Musique 2024, a list largely dominated by Zaho de Sagazan, nominated five times this year:

Male artist

Female artist

Male revelation

Female revelation

Revelation scene

Album

A 2 to 3 - Vianney

J.000.$ - Josman

The symphony of lightning - Zaho de Sagazan

The Fool - Jain

Shooting the stars at night - Étienne Daho

Original song (public votes)

German racing car - SDM

Sweet - Clara ysé

Child of - Pierre de Maere

The symphony of lightning - Zaho de Sagazan

Secret - Louane

Concert

Audiovisual creation

Commando - Shay

Flame - Juliette Armanet

The symphony of lightning - Zaho de Sagazan