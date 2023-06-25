Death of Claude Barzotti: what did the "Rital" singer die of?

Claude Barzotti, Belgian singer known for his title "Le Rital", died of pancreatic cancer. The artist had ended his career in 2020 because of his health problems.

[Updated June 26, 2023 at 2:40 p.m.] Singer Claude Barzotti has died at the age of 69. In a press release to Agence France Presse (AFP), his manager Laurent Comtat informed, Saturday June 24, 2023, that the Belgian interpreter had died in Belgium "in his bed, surrounded by his two daughters." Claude Barzotti had ended his career in 2020, suffering for several years from pancreatic cancer.

He had made his slightly hoarse voice his signature sound and had become famous for his song Le Rital and his slows like I won't write to you anymore and Love me. "Barzotti preferred to be called a singer of emotion rather than romantic, confides his manager. He was a lively flay, a real sensitive, who drank to fight against his stage fright". Barzotti had publicly confided in his alcohol problems, notably during an interview on Belgian television where he revealed that he drank up to five or six bottles of whiskey a day in his difficult times.

The singer began his career in his twenties by performing at balls on Saturday evenings, accompanied by an orchestra. At that time, he chained odd jobs between music teacher, mason and mechanic in addition to his activity as a singer. In 1983, he performed Le Rital which would be number one in France and would remain his biggest hit. In this song, he alludes to his Italian origins: "I am rital and I remain so". His father was an Italian miner.

In the 2000s, Claude Barzotti was part of the Tender Age and Head of Wood tour which brought together Sheila, Stone and Charden, Patrick Juvet... He enjoyed new success in 1990 with the release of his slow Aime moi. His last album Un homme was released in 2019, a few months before he announced that he was ending his career due to serious health problems.