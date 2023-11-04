Clara: her father's moving reaction when she was taken to Star Ac

A 22-year-old Parisian, Clara did not fail to move her musician father when she was selected for the adventure...

The adventure begins with tears of joy for Clara, 22, a “busty brunette” from Paris, who has just crossed the coveted threshold of the Star Academy, as Le Parisien wrote. It was with palpable emotion and sobs that his father, a musician, welcomed the news of his selection. “I take a lot from him, who makes music, but I learned to sing on my own,” she confides with pride.

Spotted by Endemol on social networks thanks to her vibrant covers, Clara only had two days to submit her application. A spontaneous initiative which led to a quick audition and, against all expectations, to a place in the famous castle of Dammarie-lès-Lys. “I very quickly found myself at an audition. I enjoyed the moment, without stress,” says the young woman, who experienced this moment with the same carefreeness she had while watching the show with her sisters, l year of Jenifer's consecration.

A former business student and work-study employee in a collaborative delivery start-up, Clara did not hesitate to leave her job to seize this chance. “Star Ac' comes at the right time,” she emphasizes, aware that the Star Academy set is getting closer to the future she dreams of: life on stage.

Surrounded by the enthusiasm of her friends and carried by musical influences as prestigious as Beyoncé, Adele, Céline Dion, or Lara Fabian, Clara is already considering a dream duo with a completely different artist: Gims. “The teenager in me would be satisfied,” she says with a smile that betrays her artistic ambitions.

Parisian by birth and at heart, Clara enters the arena with an assurance that contrasts with the raw emotion of her father. His steps on stage will carry not only his dreams, but also the family legacy of an obvious musical passion. With her joyful personality and her voice that promises to captivate, all eyes will be on her, hoping that she finds the key to success within this 2023 edition.