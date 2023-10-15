Christine and the Queens cancels upcoming concerts for health reasons

The Christine and the Queens singer's tour was due to end in Paris at the end of November.

No report, no explanations. Christine and the Queens announces the cancellation of the next concerts of its tour, "due to health problems", we can read in a short press release published on the artist's social networks. The man who now calls himself Red and is masculine was currently on tour for his latest album, Paranoia, angels, true love, released last June. “Due to health problems, Red (aka Christine and the Queens) is forced to cancel the next dates of its 2023 tour. The tour was to resume this evening in Montreal and close in Paris at the end of November,” it is written in the same message.

For spectators who have their tickets for these concerts, the press release specifies that “refunds will be made at your points of sale.” Christine and the Queens, aka Red, were also scheduled to perform in Marseille, Lille and Paris at the end of November.

No additional information regarding his state of health or the reason for this abrupt end to his tour was given. Last Friday, Christine and the Queens appeared on the stage of Quotidien, on TMC, to perform one of the songs from her latest album.