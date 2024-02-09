Chinese New Year 2024: the horoscope of your astrological sign

CHINESE NEW YEAR. Since February 10, 2024, the Wood Dragon has taken the place of the Water Rabbit. What significance does the animal have? How does it influence your Chinese zodiac sign?

[Updated February 10, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.] Since Saturday February 10, 2024, we have moved to a Lunar New Year. Finished the Water Rabbit, we move on to a new animal, the Wood Dragon. Often called Chinese New Year, this celebration is actually honored in several Asian countries, and for several days. It is also called Spring Festival or Tet Festival in Vietnam. What does this year under the sign of the Wooden Dragon have in store for us? Find all our predictions by astrological sign below!

But actually, is this a good sign overall, for the year 2024? According to the site Chine.in, specialist in the event, “the Dragon is considered a symbol of power and luck”. Strength, success and good fortune are associated with it and the Wood element “brings a touch of creativity, flexibility and open-mindedness to the Dragon”. In short, if we are to believe the predictions of Chinese astrology, the year 2024 will be a prosperous year!

How will this year of the Wooden Dragon affect your Chinese zodiac sign in terms of love, finances and health? Here are the predictions of the year:

In the Chinese calendar, each year is associated with one of the twelve signs of the zodiac, represented by animals, which return cyclically every 12 years: rat, buffalo, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, pig. Discover yours (how to calculate it?), in our file below:

The new year is also linked to one of the five cosmogonic elements: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, Water. To know your element in the Chinese horoscope, birth years ending in 0 or 1 are Metal, 2 or 3 are Water, 4 or 5 are Wood, 6 or 7 are Fire, 8 or 9 are from Earth.

Each lunar new year has its own Chinese horoscope. Finished the Water Rabbit, we move on to a new animal, the Wood Dragon. The fifth animal of the Chinese zodiac, the Wood Dragon is a forgiving animal, more sociable and more adaptive than other Dragons, with great inner strength and a “sharp mind for solving complex problems,” according to the China website .in. This animal associates easily with the Rat and the Monkey, but much less so with the Dog.

In Chinese astrology, the dragon portends a year of prosperity and luck, and the Wood element strengthens the ability to communicate effectively and connect with others.

A tradition dating back more than 4,000 years, the Lunar New Year is celebrated for a fortnight, until the eve of the Lantern Festival, February 26. Often called "Chinese New Year" in France, this celebration is actually honored in several Asian countries, and for several days. It is also called "Spring Festival" or "Têt Festival" in Vietnam. Contrary to what its name suggests, this New Year is not only celebrated in China on the Asian continent. It is in fact celebrated in several Asian countries: in Viet Nam (where it is called the Tet Festival), in Malaysia, in Singapore, in Thailand, in the Philippines, in Indonesia, in Singapore, Hong Kong or even in Brunei.

The date of Chinese New Year changes every year as it is based on the lunisolar calendar. This one corresponds to the second new moon since the winter solstice. It is in the Chinese city of Nanjing, at the Purple Mountain observatory, that this date is determined. In 2024, Chinese New Year started on Saturday, February 10, 2024.