Celine Dion sick: what is the latest news on her health?

Suffering from a rare neurological disease, Céline Dion has been very discreet on the media scene for several months.

It's been months since Celine Dion last appeared in public: last night, in Los Angeles, the singer made a surprise arrival on the stage of the Grammy Awards, to present Taylor Swift with her trophy for best album of the year. “When I say that I am happy to be here, I really mean it with all my heart, she said to the audience at the ceremony. Those who had the chance to participate in the Grammy Awards must never hold back for granted the immense love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people around the world."

A double event, especially since Céline Dion has remained silent since the revelation, on Instagram, of her illness, in December 2022. Since then, the concert cancellations have spoken for themselves: the singer cannot, for the moment , get back on stage. Suffering from a rare neurological disease, called stiff person syndrome - or Stiff-person syndrome in English - Céline Dion offered some confidences about her daily life in a documentary called I Am: Céline Dion, expected soon on Prime Video.

Since announcing her illness and canceling all her concerts, the singer has stayed away from the spotlight - until last night; the rare information on his state of health being distilled by his relatives in the media across the Atlantic. “She works hard, but she doesn't have control of her muscles. What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She has always worked hard,” Claudette Dion confided last December. to the Quebec media 7 Jours.

And added: "It's certain that, in our dreams and in his, the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? I don't know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the "The heart is also a muscle. (...) As it is one case in millions, the scientists did not do that much research, because it did not affect that many people."