Candice: at Star Academy, she wants to follow in the footsteps of her idol

Candice, a bubbly 20-year-old young woman, is preparing to make her dream come true by following in the footsteps of her idol at Star Academy.

Will the Star Academy offer him the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his idol? Coming from the Paris region and established in Cannes for two years, Candice joins the cast of the TF1 television show this Saturday evening. This music enthusiast has a deep admiration for the American Rihanna.

His artistic universe is a vast spectrum that extends from pop to R'n'B, enriched by a touch of magic. Candice sees herself as a modern fairy, wishing to embody this character on stage to “distill magic” and “provoke wonder”. Its ambition is clear: to become a luminous source of inspiration for the public.

A student in the art of making stage costumes in Cannes, an emblematic city of cinema, Candice knew how to combine her talents as a seamstress with her passion for music. She impressed during auditions by wearing her own designs. It was after sharing her art at Printemps de Bourges, guitar slung over her shoulder, that Candice had the flash of genius to post a video on TikTok, which immediately captured the attention of the Star Academy casters.

Candice, who has been playing the piano since she was six, also plays the ukulele and writes her own songs. Impatient to join the new Star Academy family, where solidarity has already been forged between the candidates, she does not forget to take her lucky objects: a cuddly toy and a notebook, symbols of her entry into the enchanted bubble of the castle.

This multi-faceted artist (she also admires Vanessa Paradis, "a mixture of gentleness and power"), she says she is ready to take advantage of Pierre de Brauer's theater classes, where her skills in creating stage costumes will shine. But Candice recognizes that her shyness is her biggest challenge, "which ruins certain opportunities for her." But she can draw inspiration from Anisha, the winner of the previous edition, who was able to triumph despite this same character trait. At Star Academy, Candice aspires to transform herself and follow in the footsteps of her musical role models, while leaving her own mark on the industry.