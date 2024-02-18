By taking these 5 days off in May, you can get 12 consecutive days off

You can take these 5 days off in 2024 to have as much vacation time as possible.

The holidays of the year 2024 are approaching and the question of combining days off with public holidays arises. If the equation is perfect, you will be able to enjoy as many relaxing vacations or long weekends as possible. The most interesting period is in May. Like every year, it is the busiest month for public holidays. Save these five days of spring in your diary and ask your employer about them as quickly as possible!

By settling on Thursday 2, Friday 3, Monday 6, Tuesday May 7 and Friday May 10, 2024, you will be able to enjoy 12 days without working! Indeed, Wednesday May 1st is a public holiday, corresponding to Labor Day, the only compulsory public holiday for all employees. Then come two public holidays which follow one another the following week, and which constitute an exception this year: Wednesday, May 8, a public holiday, which celebrates the victory of 1945, and Thursday, May 9, 2024, a public holiday, which this year falls on the day of 'Ascension, a movable feast of the Gregorian calendar.

Remember these last two public holidays of May 8 and 9, 2024 because they also allow you to get a very long weekend of 5 non-working days in a row by taking only one day: Friday May 10. This equation will not recur until the year 2043! As you will have understood, these two public holidays will allow you to best optimize your days off this year rather than taking them throughout the year, provided you are lucky enough to be able to freely use of his 25 days of annual leave.

The rest of the year, another holiday will be particularly interesting. It is Thursday August 15, 2024, Christian feast of the Assumption. By taking just one day off, Friday August 16, 2024, you will be able to take advantage of four days off during the summer period.

The other public holidays in the French calendar for the year 2024, numbering 11 each year, will be less interesting because four fall on a Monday or Friday, i.e. Easter Monday on April 1, Pentecost Monday on May 20, Monday, November 11 of Armistice 1918 and Friday, November 1 of All Saints' Day, not allowing bridges but only benefiting from 3 days of weekend. Which is not so bad, however, if we compare to the public Christmas Day which falls on Wednesday December 25, in the middle of the week, or worse, the National Holiday which this year falls on Sunday July 14, 2024. ..