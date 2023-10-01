Booba indicted for harassment, he speaks on the networks

According to information from Le Parisien, rapper Booba was indicted for harassment after a complaint filed by Magali Berdah, leader of the influencers.

“Piracy is never over,” as Booba assures in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), this Monday, October 2. And yet, according to information from Le Parisien, the rapper was indicted this morning for harassment, after a complaint filed by “the popess” of influencers, Magali Berdah. He is also prohibited from having contact with the latter. “I am leaving the court, where I was questioned about the facts of death threats, cyberstalking and concealment of property,” explains Booba, in a selfie, in his video posted on social networks.

“As you see, I am at large, everything is fine. Piracy is never over,” he concludes, recalling his lifelong motto. According to Le Parisien, Booba, in addition to his indictment, would have been placed under the status of assisted witness to the facts of death threats and concealment and placed under judicial supervision. He is strictly prohibited from contacting Magali Berdah, including on social networks, his favorite playground.

Since May 2022, the Duke of Boulogne has launched a crusade against reality TV influencers and their product placements, but also (and above all) against the agent of many of them, Magali Berdah, at the head from Shauna Events. The latter had filed a complaint against the French rapper at the end of May for cyberharassment, before he did the same for slanderous denunciations, denouncing "a very lucrative system organized by Ms. Berdah: promotion of more or less dubious commercial operations, obsessive incitement to cosmetic surgery and highlighting personalities from reality TV linked to legal cases."